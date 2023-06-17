BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1136 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

