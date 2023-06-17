BitShares Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.21 million and $594,758.28 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002820 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,000,454 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

