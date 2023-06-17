BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $24.09 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and $567,265.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002798 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,000,806 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.