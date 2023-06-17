Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $514.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $514.13 billion and $11.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,494.54 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00402430 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00095856 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018946 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,405,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
