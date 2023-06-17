BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,785 shares of company stock worth $2,669,691 over the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,463. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

