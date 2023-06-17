Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,871.42

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,871.42 ($48.44) and traded as low as GBX 3,600 ($45.05). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($46.30), with a volume of 4,696 shares changing hands.
Bioventix Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,772.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,872.60. The company has a market cap of £194.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,370.44 and a beta of 0.42.
Bioventix Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is 8,553.46%.
Insider Activity at Bioventix
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
