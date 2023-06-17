Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 4.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $37.20. 473,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 637,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.