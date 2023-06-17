Biconomy Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $123.97 million and $1.43 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,461,300 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

