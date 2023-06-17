Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

