Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.81

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $2,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $134,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.