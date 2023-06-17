Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 666,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,948. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

