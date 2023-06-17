Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Down 1.6%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.08 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 5,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 53,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.52.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

