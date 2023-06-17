Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12), with a volume of 50,406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.23 million, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.74.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

