Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 805 ($10.07) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.51) to GBX 690 ($8.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.38) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 724.29 ($9.06).

Informa stock opened at GBX 731.40 ($9.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,925.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.80 ($9.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 671.49.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

