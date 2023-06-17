Bank of New Hampshire Sells 575 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average of $228.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

