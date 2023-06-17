Bank of New Hampshire Sells 332 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.