Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Natixis bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.62 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

