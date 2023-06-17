Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

