Bank of New Hampshire Has $88,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $287.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average of $292.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

