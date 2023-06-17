Bank of New Hampshire Has $28,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in F5 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 329,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F5 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $151.98 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

