Bank of New Hampshire Buys 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

LMT stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

