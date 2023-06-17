Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corteva were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

