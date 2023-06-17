Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 55.1% in May

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of BLX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 129,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,308. The company has a market cap of $755.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

