BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

