Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 3.6%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 60,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 327,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 930,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 60.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

