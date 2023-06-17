Balancer (BAL) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $220.20 million and $2.63 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00016645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,588,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,908,544 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

