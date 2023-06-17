B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

