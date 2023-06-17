Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its stake in Azul by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Trading Up 2.2 %

AZUL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Analysts expect that Azul will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

