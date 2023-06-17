Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 1.8%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 47,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 71,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

