AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL) Announces $2.81 Dividend

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 2.8087 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NKEL opened at $20.60 on Friday. AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 33.81% of AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

The AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NKEL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIKE, Inc Class B index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock. NKEL was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

