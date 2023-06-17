AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NKEQ) to Issue None Dividend of $4.65 on June 21st

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.6473 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NKEQ stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $68.87.
About AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NKEQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.