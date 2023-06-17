AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NKEQ) to Issue None Dividend of $4.65 on June 21st

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.6473 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NKEQ stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

About AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NKEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIKE, Inc Class B index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock. NKEQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

