Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.90 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00018514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $569.97 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,251.47 or 1.00019721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76561338 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $27,673,934.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

