Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 57,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

