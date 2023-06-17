Avondale Wealth Management Sells 93,235 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

