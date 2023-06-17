Avondale Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $383.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.