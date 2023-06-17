Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 78,474 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

