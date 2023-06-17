Avondale Wealth Management Invests $471,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

