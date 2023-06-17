Avondale Wealth Management Has $142,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $127.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $161.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

