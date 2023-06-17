Avondale Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Joint were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,529,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Joint by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,604,063 shares in the company, valued at $34,009,062.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JYNT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

