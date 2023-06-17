Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,929,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,490 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.