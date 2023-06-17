Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 149,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALBT opened at $1.97 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 1,053.75% and a negative return on equity of 662.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.