Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

