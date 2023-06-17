Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

