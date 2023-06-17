AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 78,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in AT&T by 25.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

