Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $553,807.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.