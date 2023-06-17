Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $553,807.80.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

