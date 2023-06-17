Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.
- On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.
- On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.
- On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.
- On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.
- On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.
TEAM stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. 2,682,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
