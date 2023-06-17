ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.2 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECRTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.