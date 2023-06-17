Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 15,344,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,538. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.