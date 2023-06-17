Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 15,344,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,538. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
