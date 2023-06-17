Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 519 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
