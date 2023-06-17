Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.